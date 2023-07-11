We-Vibe

Anniversary Collection Sex Toys For Couples

$160.00

Buy Now Review It

OUR BEST COUPLE’S VIBRATORS IN ONE PACK: An ideal gift? Enjoy two of We-Vibe's best couple’s vibrators in one pack. A wearable vibrator, Sync delivers shared, intense and stimulating sensations. Tango is a powerful, yet petite intimate massager, designed for precise external gratification. COUPLES VIBRATOR: Intensify pleasure for you both with Sync, a couple's vibrator that enables thrilling hands-free intimate stimulation during foreplay and sex. Snug fitting means perfect comfort during penetration, and dual pleasure from the strong vibrations. APP ENABLED: Easily control the settings, share and enjoy more functionality, by downloading the free We-Vibe app, that when linked to a WiFi or data connection, allows you or your lover control of the vibrator, and other We-Vibe products, from any distance or location. TAKE A BATH WITH YOUR SYNC: Fantastic fun in the bedroom, enjoy unrestricted play as you can also take this sensuous toy for couples into the bath or shower for some intensely satisfying aquatic adventures. Rated to IPX7, Sync is waterproof and simple to clean. BULLET VIBRATOR: Compact and powerful, this mini bullet is sensitively sculpted into a lipstick shape for pinpoint external stimulation. With a single button control and 8 whisper-quiet vibration modes to explore Tango is perfect for solo fun and shared foreplay.