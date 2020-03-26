Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Nordstrom
Annie Leather Crossbody Bag
$99.00
$59.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Small in size but big in functionality, this pebbled-leather crossbody features a clever zip-around flap pocket that increases the bag's capacity.
Need a few alternatives?
Botkier
Cobble Hill Leather Crossbody Bag
$198.00
$89.10
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
$129.00
$58.05
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Boohoo
Chevron Quilted Body Bag
£16.00
£12.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
The Marc Jacobs
The Pillow Bag
£403.23
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Lazy Days Faux Fur Throw Blanket
$99.00
$59.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
$129.00
$58.05
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Faux Leather Leggings
$69.00
$41.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Puffer Slipper
$29.95
$7.48
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Cross-Body
Telfar
Mini Faux Leather Tote
£122.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Botkier
Cobble Hill Leather Crossbody Bag
$198.00
$89.10
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
$129.00
$58.05
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Rosantica
Fatalina Mini Satin Shoulder Bag
£295.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted