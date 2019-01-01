Catbird

Anna The Swan, Supreme

C$6750.00

Buy Now Review It

At Catbird

A new swan is born. We labored over her graceful proportions to beautifully mimics the arc and curve of your finger, sitting close and low. Anna the Swan, Supreme shines with abandon and is sustainably set with 100% recycled diamonds reclaimed from jewelry that was waiting for a second life. Jewelry as poetry meets jewelry with a conscience. The Swans are elegantly modern, instant heirloom engagement rings with classic lines and proportions; three stones to echo life’s past, present, and future. Each ring couples flawlessly with a multitude of wedding bands—shape shifting in mood and era depending upon the pairing. Made to last a lifetime, the collection is set and hand-finished in our Brooklyn studio by our expert team of in-house jewelers. See "Details" for item specifics (carat weight, metal, etc). View all of our Swans here. Financing options available in partnership with Affirm. We have a wide range of this ring available for immediate shipping. Unless we have the size you need in stock, this item will be hand made just for you.