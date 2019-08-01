Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Zara
Ankle Length Trousers
£19.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Mid waist trousers with front pockets and false rear welt pockets. Featuring side vents at the hems and metal hook, inside button and zip fastening in the front.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ASOS
Crop Pants In Linen
$38.11
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Lord & Taylor
Kate Classic Capris
$17.60
from
Lord & Taylor
BUY
DETAILS
White House Black Market
Vegan Leather Front Leggings
$99.00
from
White House | Black Market
BUY
DETAILS
PrettyLittleThing
Black Lace Eyelet Detail Skinny Trousers
$60.00
from
PrettyLittleThing
BUY
More from Zara
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Zw Premium Slim Boyfriend Jeans In Laguna Blue
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted