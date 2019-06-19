Search
Products fromShopShoesFlats
Zara

Animal Embossed Buckled Flat Sandals

$59.90$35.99
At Zara
Black low heeled sandals. Animal embossed exterior. Two front straps with metallic buckles. Micro studs at outsoles. Back adhesive strap closure.Sole height: 1.3 inches (3.3 cm)
Featured in 1 story
28 Items To Buy Now From Zara's Summer Sale
by Eliza Huber