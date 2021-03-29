Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Olive & June
Angelfish
$8.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Olive & June
A pale shade of sky with a kiss of blue. “I love a super icy blue and this pastel version looks just like the sky on the prettiest day.” XO SGT
Need a few alternatives?
Sundays
L.03
BUY
$18.00
Sundays
Olive & June
Angelfish
BUY
$8.00
Olive & June
OPI
I Am What I Amethyst
BUY
$10.50
OPI
Pear Nova
Tokyo Afterglow
BUY
$13.50
Pear Nova
More from Olive & June
Olive & June
Heel Balm
BUY
$18.00
Olive & June
Olive & June
The Mani System
BUY
$50.00
Olive & June
Olive & June
Wkf
BUY
$8.00
Olive & June
Olive & June
Angelfish
BUY
$8.00
Olive & June
More from Nails
Sundays
L.03
BUY
$18.00
Sundays
Olive & June
Angelfish
BUY
$8.00
Olive & June
OPI
I Am What I Amethyst
BUY
$10.50
OPI
Pear Nova
Tokyo Afterglow
BUY
$13.50
Pear Nova
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted