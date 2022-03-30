Bouguessa

Andy Bralette

Editors’ Notes Bouguessa's 'Andy' bralette has slender ties that wrap around your waist to create a striking cutout effect. It's made from ribbed stretch-jersey with cold shoulders and triangle cups. Style yours with low-rise pants and sparkly accessories. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Those with a large bust may wish to take the next size up Designed for a close fit Ties at the front for an adjustable fit Lightweight, stretchy fabric Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size Small View size guide Details & Care Black stretch-jersey Clasp fastening at back, ties at front 90% polyester, 10% spandex Hand wash This item has been imported