Samsonite

Andante 2 Drop Bottom Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag

$79.99 $61.49

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester Imported External grab handles for easy handling locking pull handle End pockets for shoes and wet items Corner protectors guard against wear and tear at critical contact points Large u shaped main opening INTRODUCING NEW ANDANTE WHEELED DUFFELS. Andante 2 retains the function of the original and reinterprets it into casual lifestyle built for travel. A more refined look combined with added utility enhance the consumer experience, which strongly resonates with the Samsonite brand compass. The duffels are constructed from a water resistant dobby polyester, and have a locking pull handle with smooth rolling wheels. Exterior grab handles provide the means to quickly grab the bags from a variety of points. The drop bottom (2 larger sizes), and large U-shaped opening make packing and finding belongings a breeze. Available in three sizes and three colors Andante 2 will delight the consumer.