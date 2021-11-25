JW Anderson

Anchor Tote Bag

£790.00 £632.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Created by combining the designer's initials with a nautical inspiration, JW Anderson's signature logo is featured at the front of this tote bag, making it instantly recognisable. Presented in a brown hue, the iconic motif stands out against the yellow background. Highlights yellow calf leather signature JW-initials anchor logo foldover top with magnetic fastening single top handle internal logo stamp adjustable detachable shoulder strap