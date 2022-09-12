JZD

Ancestors Short Sleeve T-shirt – Dark Teal Green

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Adult General Extended Material: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester Length: At Waist Garment Style: Short Sleeve, Pullover Fit: Classic Fit Item Style: Graphic Tees Neckline: Crew Garment Details: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 4, 2022 TCIN: 85626732 UPC: 196365361181 Item Number (DPCI): 318-16-0355 Origin: Imported Description Commemorate the contributions of your ancestors during the annual observation month in this Latino Heritage Month Gender-Inclusive Ancestors Short-Sleeve T-Shirt. Tailored in a classic fit and falling at the waist, this short-sleeve T-shirt is crafted from a soft cotton-blend fabric for all-day cool comfort. Designed in a blue hue, this crewneck tee features an inspiring message in a circular shape on the front that reads "my ancestors are always cheering me on!" Coordinate with the bottoms, footwear and accessories of your choice, then layer it under a zip-up hoodie, jacket or button-down shirt for cozy styling when it starts to get cooler. Founded by Jen and Vero, two Latinas from South Texas, JZD is a lifestyle brand that builds community and celebrates cultura every day. We exist to empower you and remind you that your ancestors are always cheering you on. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.