St. Martins Press

An Anonymous Girl By Greer Hendricks And Sarah Pekkanen

$22.93
At Better World Books
Meet the first great suspense thriller of 2019. Jessica Farris decides to make some quick money by entering into an NYU psychiatrist's study about ethics and morality (think the Netflix show Maniac). At first, Jessica is entranced by the chic study leader, Dr. Lydia Shields. Dr. Shields tells Jessica what to wear, how to interact with people. Soon, the increasingly emotionally manipulative experiments start bleeding into Jessica's personal life. By then, though, it's too late to stop.
