BaubleBar

Amour Michel Curb Chain Drop Earrings

$44.00

Buy Now Review It

At BaubleBar

For those who love chain link jewels, the Amour Michel Curb Chain Drop Earrings are a must add. A singular deconstructed link with a heart motif is the perfect way to add a touch of edge up to your look. Due to the the organic nature of this product color may vary.