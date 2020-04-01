Thought

Our signature, bamboo leggings are back in an exclusive print inspired by the dramatic cliff faces of Lyme Regis, where the fossils that inspired our collection are found. In our much-loved bamboo and organic cotton blend they are naturally breathable, antibacterial and luxuriously soft. Featuring a comfortable elasticated waistband, and full length legs, these leggings are designed to mould to your shape. Wear them for your daily yoga practice or on the weekend. 67% VISCOSE DERIVED FROM BAMBOO 28% ORGANIC COTTON* 5% ELASTANE JERSEY *certified organic cotton.