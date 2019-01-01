Description
Meet the jeans that deliver all the comfort and versatility you want in one sleek, slimming package. NYDJ’s Ami Skinny Jeans in Premium Denim flatter every inch of you, giving you the sculpted legs, tucked tummy and lifted curves you’ll love. Our unique Lift Tuck® Technology flatters in the front, by using a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design for a more slender silhouette. Plus, they’re the perfect shade of blue, thanks to a to-die-for wash. Features classic five-pocket styling, zip fly and button closure.
Details & Fit
70% Cotton, 13% Polyester, 10% Lyocell, 5% Elastomultiester, 2% Elastane
Imported
Inseam: 29"
Front Rise: 9.75", Back Rise: 15.25", Knee: 13.75"
Leg Opening: 10.5"
Measurements taken on size 6
Select one size smaller for the perfect fit