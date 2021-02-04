American Trails

American Trails Decorative Ladder

$87.99 $77.98

Rich Finish compliments your wood and Antique furnishings flawlessly 5 steps to place your magazines, towels, or decor Leans on any of your walls with ease No assembly required Made of solid American maple for superior strength and longevity Not Made In China Made of solid American maple, this decorative ladder add the perfect touch of Class and balance to any of your rooms. Simply lean the ladder where you think it fits best. Take it a step further by using the rungs as platforms for other decorative accents to hang or hold. Its design will resonate harmoniously with any wooden or antique furnishings. Lend a vintage atmosphere to your room with the American trails ladder.