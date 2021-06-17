American Outback

24 Can (15l) Glacier Cooler, 18″x 10″ X 11″, Grey

$53.28 $42.62

DURABLE AND DEPENDABLE: soft, lightweight cooler provides BPA free material with a double-laminated shell & RF-welded seams for robust protection and durability 24 HOUR CHILL: features a thick, high-density, closed-cell foam providing exceptional cold retention for up to 24 hours LIGHTWEIGHT AND EASY-TO-CARRY: versatile cooler features a padded, detachable shoulder strap and double handles for easy transport. The large opening and welded seams ensure your items are easily accessible "24 CAN CAPACITY: Hold up to 24-12 oz. cans or 15L capacity. Dimensions: 18"L x 10"W x 11"H" 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: One Year Warranty. If you don’t like it for any reason, simply return it for a full refund or we’ll replace it instantly if you have any issues. Sport type: Camping & Hiking Our line of American Outback Soft Side Coolers boasts a plenitude of features for ease-of-use applications. The durable construction provides superior protection from punctures or abrasions. The resilient inside liner is easy to wipe clean.Nuestra línea de enfriadores laterales suaves de American Outback cuenta con una gran cantidad de características para aplicaciones de facilidad de uso. La construcción duradera proporciona una protección superior contra pinchazos o abrasiones. El forro interior resistente es fácil de limpiar.American Outback 소프트 사이드 쿨러 라인은 사용하기 쉬운 다양한 기능을 자랑합니다. 내구성이 뛰어난 구조로 펑크 또는 마모로부터 탁월한 보호 기능을 제공합니다. 탄력 있는 내부 라이너는 쉽게 닦아낼 수 있습니다.