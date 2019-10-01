kate spade new york

Amelia Flocked Velvet Twistlock Small Convertible Chain Shoulder Bag

We flocked multicolored velvet in concentric spades on this amelia small convertible chain shoulder bag and topped it with a faceted enamel twistlock to enhance the style's radiant vibe. gently structured for everyday use, the bag’s strong silhouette is balanced with soft, feminine details like rounded corners and a refined chain strap that can be worn doubled or long, should you need to sling it across the body. a zipper pocket and six card slots give it wallet-like functionality inside. wear it alone or style it with a larger tote for a double-bag moment like we did on our fall 2019 runway.