Hourglass

Ambient Soft Glow Foundation

$93.00

The MECCA view: Inspired by the iconic Ambient Lighting collection, this foundation is infused with blurring spheres to minimize the look of imperfections for skin that looks smooth, even, and glowing. The transfer-resistant formula is also resistant to humidity and sweat for flawless-looking coverage that stays in place. Key ingredients: Light-Diffusing Pigments: Deliver a natural, soft-focus finish and help protect against blue light. Blurring Spheres: Minimize the look of imperfections, fine lines, and wrinkles & provides a natural, soft glow. Antioxidants help protect against free radicals. Infused with White Tea Extract and Vitamin E. Made without: Gluten, parabens, pthalates, synthetic fragrance and talc. Pair it with: Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Brush Hourglass Ambient® Lighting Powder Hourglass Ambient® Lighting Blush