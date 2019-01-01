Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Petite Studio
Amapola Top
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Petite Studio
Featured in 1 story
How To Do '70s Without Going Overboard
by
Us
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Tibi
Tapestry Print Cami
$198.00
from
Tibi
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Layering Tank
$48.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Solow
Ribbed Racerback
$53.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Clayton
Barry Top
$103.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Petite Studio
DETAILS
Petite Studio
Celeste Velvet Dress
$149.00
$44.70
from
Petite Studio
BUY
DETAILS
Petite Studio
Blair Crop Jacket
$199.00
from
Petite Studio
BUY
DETAILS
Petite Studio
Blair Crop Jacket
$199.00
from
Petite Studio
BUY
DETAILS
Petite Studio
Carmine Coat
$269.00
from
Petite Studio
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Scoop Neck Knit Top
$62.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
MSGM
Pink Ruched Top
$335.00
$168.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Ashish
Swarovski Crystal-embellished Cotton-jersey Top
$795.00
$397.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted