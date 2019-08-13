Dyson

Am08 Dyson Air Multiplier Pedastal Fan (refurbished)

$299.99 $149.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Powerful airflow. Now 35% quieter. Air is accelerated through an annular aperture, drawing in surrounding air to project smooth, powerful, high-velocity airlow. No blades. No choppy air. Streamlined air channels for reduced airflow turbulence make AM08 35% quieter than AM03. Engineered to create powerful airflow consuming 15% less power than AM03. Fan can be programmed to turn off afer preset intervals ranging from 15 minutes to 9 hours. With 10 precise airflow settings. Curved and magnetized to store neatly on the machine. Safe and easy to clean. Oscillating fan with a 70 degree angle. 20 degree touch tilt. Adjustable height. Remote control operated (included). Voltage: 120V. Hertz: 60 Hz. Total Input: 60 W. 6.6 ft. cable length. Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or P.O. Boxes. Note from Manufacturer: Our refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. This means the product has been inspected, cleaned, and repaired to meet manufacturer specifications and is in excellent condition. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections, that do not affect functionality. This item may or may not be in the original packaging. See the seller’s listing for full details.