Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Staples by The Drop
Alyssa Long Sleeve Funnel Neck Ribbed Dress
$44.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
This fitted body-con midi dress, made from a soft structured fine rib-knit, is comfy, easy, and looks great with flats or boots.
Need a few alternatives?
BB Dakota
Couldn't Be Sweater Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
$118.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Lira
Lola Long Sleeve Stripe Turtleneck Sweater Dress
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Reformation
Celeste Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Staples by The Drop
Staples by The Drop
Maya Silky Slip Skirt
$44.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Dresses
BB Dakota
Couldn't Be Sweater Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
$118.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Lira
Lola Long Sleeve Stripe Turtleneck Sweater Dress
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Reformation
Celeste Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted