ALY LOU

Cute Valentines Day Card

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

A MEANINGFUL CARD THAT WILL LAST A LIFETIME! – Makes the perfect Valentines, Anniversary or Birthday gift for him or her. Show your boyfriend, husband, wife, girlfriend, mom, dad, sister, brother, friend or anyone you love that you’re thinking about them. SPREAD LOVE - When you take the time to fill in this funny and cute card, you are showing your them how much you love them. A one of a kind personal gift offering made by you. Make it as cheesy, romantic, witty, funny, teary or emotional as you want. The choice is yours! SMALL CARD WITH A LARGE IMPACT - Card size is 5.5” x 4.25”. Blank inside for your personal written message. Printed on premium stock with professional coated finish. Comes with a white envelope, ready to be gifted. A GIFT FROM ALY LOU - The best parts of life are the small, nameless moments you share with someone who matters to you. Aly Lou gives people the opportunity and willingness to put their feelings into words with our meaningful products. We help you recognize the people who make our days a little brighter and our lives a little fuller. Connect with each other by celebrating the joy of everyday and the people who are there along the way. A GIFT FROM ALY LOU - The best parts of life are the small, nameless moments you share with someone who matters to you. Aly Lou gives people the opportunity and willingness to put their feelings into words with our meaningful products. We help you recognize the people who make our days a little brighter and our lives a little fuller. Connect with each other by celebrating the joy of everyday and the people who are there along the way.