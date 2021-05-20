Good American

Always Fits Perfect Fit Top

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Good American

Your favorite perfect fit top, now in our most innovative fabric yet. The Always Fits Perfect Fit Top is great for all sizes. The skimpier fit is made with thin, adjustable straps so it stays put. The first ever swim collection that stretches up or down a size while keeping its shape, so you buy once and it fits always. Classic triangle shape Adjustable shoulder straps Adjustable back strap Supportive construction Bright red color