Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ DryA daily anti-aging AHA/BHA extra strength peel that combats common signs of aging to reveal radiant, smooth skin.Solutions for:- Dullness and uneven texture- Fine lines and wrinkles- Acne and blemishes- PoresIf you want to know more Achieve smooth, beautiful skin in two minutes with this extra-strength version of the peel Dr. Dennis Gross uses on patients at his NYC practice. The patented two-step formula contains seven acids, is easy and safe to use at home, and does not require any recovery time. Step one is packed with rejuvenating, powerful, yet gentle exfoliating acids. Step two controls the alpha hydroxy acid activity, delivers anti-aging actives, nourishes, and keeps skin balanced, smooth, and radiant. Skin immediately looks refreshed and perfectly prepped for a more effective skin care routine. Expect to see improved texture and diminished fine lines with continued use. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:This product is vegan and cruelty-free.