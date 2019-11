WinterVibes

Alpaca Fingerless Gloves

$33.38

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Moss green alpaca wool fingerless gloves are made from 100% alpaca wool which is hypoalergenic and super soft and cozy. Alpaca wool is extremely soft and can feel just as soft to touch as cashmere. These elegant moss green fingerless gloves would be the perfect winter time birthday gift for her.