Banana Boat

Aloe Aftersun Lotion

$8.78

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Banana Boat Moisturizing Aloe After Sun Lotion is formulated with ALOE and VITAMIN E to preserve your skin and extend your tan. The formula is ULTRA-MOISTURIZING and NON-GREASY, perfect for keeping your skin smooth and soft. Regular sue will help keep your SKIN SOFT AND BEAUTIFUL year round. Intense Moisture for Intensely Beautiful Skin. Preserve your skin and extend your tan with Banana Boat Aloe After Sun Lotion. Ultra moisturizing and soothing, it helps prevent peeling and dryness. Apply after a day in the sun to keep your tan looking rich