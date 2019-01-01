The Body Shop

Almond Milk & Honey Soothing & Restoring Body Butter

£15.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Body Shop

This heavenly, rich body butter has been specially formulated to soothe, restore and protect dry, sensitive skin. With 48 hours of intense moisture, help calm tight, itchy dry skin. Enriched with organic almond milk from Spain and Community Trade honey from Ethiopia, Almond Milk & Honey is specially formulated for sensitive, dry skin. Soothing and restoring Body Butter Intensely moisturises for 48 hours Suitable for sensitive, dry skin Made with organic almond milk