Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
L'Occitane
Almond Delicious Hands
£8.00
Buy Now
Review It
At L'Occitane
Almond Delicious Hands
Need a few alternatives?
Glossier
The Complete Body Hero Collection
£59.00
£38.35
from
Glossier
BUY
Aveeno
Daily Moisturising Hand Cream
£5.85
from
FeelUnique
BUY
Receptra Naturals
Receptra Targeted Topical
$44.99
from
Receptra Naturals
BUY
Kiehl's
Jumbo Creme De Corps Bottle With Pump ($96 Value)
$78.00
$49.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from L’Occitane
L'Occitane
Holiday Ornament - My Fresh Essentials
$15.00
from
L'Occitane
BUY
L'Occitane
Signature Holiday Advent Calendar Set
$64.00
from
Amazon
BUY
L'Occitane
Almond Holiday Ornament
$14.00
from
Sephora
BUY
L'Occitane
Shea Butter Holiday Ornament
$14.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Body Care
Braun
Pro 5 Pl5124 Ipl Permanent Visible Hair Removal
£600.00
£231.99
from
Boots
BUY
The Body Shop
Coconut Nourishing Body Butter
£16.00
£13.60
from
The Body Shop
BUY
Level Naturals
Mini Bath Bombs Egg Carton Gift Set
$18.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Glossier
The Complete Body Hero Collection
£59.00
£38.35
from
Glossier
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted