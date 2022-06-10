Design Essentials

Design Essentials Almond & Avocado Sulfate-Free Shampoo is a gentle cleansing solution to rid the hair of build-up without stripping hair of natural oils. It is infused with nourishing botanicals to hydrate, soften, and detangle hair. Experience a creamy lather, even on your first wash. Benefits Saves up to 30 minutes of detangling time Free from parabens, paraffin, petrolatum, mineral oil, and sulfates Gentle formula cleanses hair without stripping hair of natural oils Maximum detangling properties Key Ingredients Almond nourishes hair and leaves a luminous shine Avocado strengthens the hair shaft, prevents breakage and provides intense moisture