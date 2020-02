Storets

Allyson Tie Dye Shirt

$64.90

Buy Now Review It

At Storets

90's inspired tie dye print shirt featuring drop-shoulder silhouette Button down closure at front Loose fit * Product Specification Cotton 100% * Flat Measurement S/M: Shoulder: 66㎝ (26in) / Bust: 67㎝ (26.4in) Length: 73㎝ (28.7in) / Sleeve: 42㎝ (16.5in) * Professional Clean Only Model's height is 5'6" (171cm) and wearing S/M