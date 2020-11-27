Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Velour Lashes
Allure Bundle
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Velour Lashes
Allure Bundle
Need a few alternatives?
Essence
Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara
$4.99
$4.79
from
Amazon
BUY
Target
Target Best Of Box Giftset Mascara Edition
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Urban Decay
Lash Freak Mascara
$25.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Benefit
Badgal Bang Volumising Mascara Black
£22.50
£18.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
More from Velour Lashes
Velour Lashes
Momma Knows Best
$26.00
from
Velour Lashes
BUY
Velour Lashes
Rich And Fluffy
$29.00
from
Velour Lashes
BUY
Velour Lashes
Effortless - No Trim - Natural Lash Collection
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Velour Lashes
Lashes
$30.00
from
Velour Lashes
BUY
More from Makeup
Essence
Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara
$4.99
$4.79
from
Amazon
BUY
Haus Laboratories
Liquid Eye-lie-ner
$20.00
$8.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Beauty Bay
Bright Matte 42 Colour Palette
£23.00
£16.10
from
Beauty Bay
BUY
promoted
Bobbi Brown
Get Glossy Travel Size Lip Gloss Set
$35.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted