AllModern

Allison Handwoven Sheepskin White Area Rug

$117.42 $59.49

Buy Now Review It

At AllModern

Add a soft touch to your floors with this sheepskin rug, perfect for keeping toes warm on chilly mornings. Position it in your hallway or at the foot of your master bedroom for a sense of luxury. Perennially chic, these natural sheepskin rugs are much more than deliciously soft underfoot. They lend an ambiance of warmth to any room with a look that is light, airy and neutral in color. Sheepskins are naturally rich in lanolin, which adds luster and protects the rug from spills. Made in China, versatile sheepskin rugs are favored by interior designers as the perfect urban decorating themes. Vacuum regularly to prevent dust and crumbs from settling into the roots of the fibers. Avoid direct and continuous exposure to sunlight. Use rug protectors under the legs of heavy furniture to avoid flattening piles. Do not pull loose ends; clip them with scissors to remove.