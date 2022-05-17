Gia/IRL

Allie Maxi Dress

$160.00

DETAILS She’s classy and sexy. We're obsessed with the blouson sleeves. You'll definitely get compliments when you wear her. P.S. One of our favorite qualities about her is that she can be worn without a bra. Tie Front Midi Dress with Waist Cutout and Bubble Sleeve Front Length: 53 1/4", Chest: 43", Waist: 42.5", Low Hip: 54", Bottom Opening: 64" 97% Polyester, 3% Spandex Dry Clean Only Imported MODEL INFO (in order of appearance) Kenna: Bust 50”, Waist 40”, Hip 54”, Height 5’6, Wearing Size 20 Germaine: Bust 43”, Waist 34”, Hip 48”, Height 5’10, Wearing Size 14