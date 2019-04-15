Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
The Line By K
Allegra Asymmetric Ruffled Satin Dress
$220.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Orange satin. Slips on. 100% polyester. Dry clean.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Yas
Printed Midi Dress
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
River Island
Bardot Mini Dress
$92.00
from
River Island
BUY
DETAILS
Glamorous
Long Leopard Dress
$64.95
$51.96
from
Nelly
BUY
DETAILS
Joanna Hope
Joanna Hope Frill Pleat Dress
$119.99
from
Simply Be
BUY
More from The Line By K
DETAILS
The Line By K
Sophie Cotton-jersey Tank
£55.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
The Line By K
Allegra Asymmetric Ruffled Satin Dress
£220.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
The Line By K
Allegra Dress Orange
$220.00
from
The Line By K
BUY
DETAILS
The Line By K
Elio Dress
$269.00
from
The Line By K
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted