Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
lululemon
All Yours High Rise Short
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At lululemon
Need a few alternatives?
Nike
French Terry Shorts
BUY
$40.00
Nike
MWL
Airyterry Stitched-pocket Sweatshorts
BUY
$39.50
Madewell
Old Navy
Extra High-waisted Tie-dyed Plus-size Sweat Shorts
BUY
$27.99
Old Navy
Zara
Terrycloth Shorts
BUY
C$25.90
Zara
More from lululemon
lululemon
All Yours High Rise Short
BUY
$68.00
lululemon
lululemon
All Yours High Rise Short 7"
BUY
$68.00
lululemon
lululemon
Inner Glow Short 3"terry
BUY
$78.00
lululemon
lululemon
Inner Glow Short 3"modal
BUY
$68.00
lululemon
More from Shorts
Nike
French Terry Shorts
BUY
$40.00
Nike
MWL
Airyterry Stitched-pocket Sweatshorts
BUY
$39.50
Madewell
Old Navy
Extra High-waisted Tie-dyed Plus-size Sweat Shorts
BUY
$27.99
Old Navy
Zara
Terrycloth Shorts
BUY
C$25.90
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted