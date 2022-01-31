Quince

All-season Premium Down Alternative Comforter

$129.90

Description Stuffed with hypoallergenic microfiber that mimics the loft and insulation of luxury down, this comforter is perfect for the allergy prone. The loops on every corner will keep it in place and the baffle box construction will keep it fluffy and evenly distributed. Perfect for all-year round warmth. Details Hypo-allergenic microfiber fill 100% cotton sateen shell Mimics the loft and insulation of luxury down for the allergy prone Baffle box construction - perfect for year round comfort - keeps comforter lofty and the fill evenly distributed Corner loops to tie duvet and keep cover in place Made in the USA of imported materials Care / Maintenance Machine wash in cold water, gentle cycle. Use mild detergents only. Tumble dry on lowest heat setting until completely dry. Option to professionally dry clean.