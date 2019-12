Verloop

All Over Pom Pillow

You know that boring couch with those boring accent pillows that don’t really accent anything, they just sit there looking boring? It’s time to introduce some fun into your space. And nothing says fun quite like this pillow from Verloop that’s covered in super fun pom poms. Because you’re fun and fun people should have fun pillows. It just makes sense.