All-new Echo Show (2nd Gen) - Premium Sound And A Vibrant 10" Hd Screen - Sandstone

$229.99

Premium speakers with Dolby processing let you stream music and books in crisp, stereo sound. With a vibrant 10" HD screen for watching videos, movies, and TV shows—in a new fabric design. Ask Alexa to see lyrics and album art with Amazon Music. See weather forecasts, calendars, to-do lists, and your favorite playlists. Watch live TV and sports with a Hulu subscription, movies and shows from Prime Video, or the news. Make video calls to anyone with the Alexa app, an Echo Spot, or Echo Show. (Skype coming soon!) . Your new kitchen companion—watch recipe videos, set timers and alarms, and add items to your shopping list. Set up compatible Zigbee devices without the need for a separate hub. See your front door camera stream with 2-way audio and notifications. With eight microphones and far-field technology, Alexa can hear you even while music is playing. With over 50,000 skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter. Skills are like apps and let you do more with Alexa.