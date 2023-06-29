Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Essie
All-in-one Base Coat And Top Coat
$10.72
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
More from Essie
Essie
Sand Tropez
BUY
$8.97
$10.00
Amazon
Essie
Smooth-e Base Coat
BUY
$10.99
Amazon
Essie
In My Sandbox
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
Essie
Ballet French Manicure Kit
BUY
$16.50
$18.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted