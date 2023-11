Lululemon

Align™ Waist-length Tank Top

$68.00 $34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

The MECCA view: A new way to Taunt! DedCool’s sultry scent is embedded in a massage candle, made for slowing down and savouring intimate moments. Just burn, melt, cool and feel! Fragrance notes: Bergamot, vanilla, amber. Key ingredients: 100% hand poured + cotton wick + vegetable wax blend