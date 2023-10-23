Lululemon

Align™ Tank Top

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Award-Winning Sonic Technology safely + gently exfoliates dead skin cells and removes peach fuzz. Reveal smooth, glowing, fuzz-free skin instantly—and improve your skin over time. CLINICALLY PROVEN hair will NOT grow back thicker or faster For all ages, skin types and tones—even sensitive skin Includes LUXE+ device, 4 single-use Microfine Edges, PREFLASH ® Cleanser (0.33 fl. oz.) charging cable and base Esthetician-recommended