Bosfori

Alice Floating Nightstand

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Alice is a modern floating nightstand or bedside table that brings minimalist look into your room thanks to its wall-anchored system. Store all your not-so-pretty electronics in the closed drawer and reach in the open cubby to find your cables. Modern and unique contemporary design Perfect for those in need of storage space Flat packed and ready to ship Easy wall installation with included bracket, pins, and eccentric type connections