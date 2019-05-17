Kitri

Alexis Floral-print Satin Wrap Top

£75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

So, KITRI loves a floral print or two (that much we know for sure), and it just so happens that the British label was destined to flourish come springtime. Buds are completely in bloom across the Alexis wrap top, with soft petals littering its glossy satin. Layer it over a cotton midi when the sun comes out, or tuck it into your trusty denim; it’s up to you – just remember to tie it loosely at the side. Throw on some strappy sandals for a head-to-toe summer ensemble.