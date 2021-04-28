Joss and Main

Alena 87” Slipcovered Square Arm Sofa

$1606.99 $1417.00

Breezy and attractive, the loveseat is ready to be the centerpiece of your living space. This slipcovered two over two design features tall, plump back cushions while plush seat cushions are an ideal place to rest that will retain their shape over time. Inner arm pillows only add more luxury to the piece, making sure that you're cradled in comfort. Knife edges on the back and arm cushions give a streamlined appearance, and welt detailing on the seat cushions gives a tailored look. Narrow, gently flared track arms neatly frame the piece in stylish lines. A pleated skirt conceals the feet, giving it a low-profile silhouette.