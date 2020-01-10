Thayers

Alcohol-free Rose Petal Witch Hazel With Aloe Vera

$8.00

Buy Now Review It

Thayers remarkably soothing Rose Petal Toner is made with rose water, filet of aloe vera, and our proprietary Witch Hazel extract. Rose petals, which, through distillation, create the rosewater we use in our formula, are full of natural oils and sugars that help restore dehydrated skin and bring out a natural, dewy, glowing complexion. The natural astringent properties of rose petals work in tandem with witch hazel, tightening pores, controlling oil production, locking moisture in, and keeping free radicals out. Rosewater is also full of Vitamin C, which is crucial for collagen production, strengthening skin cells, and fading blemishes and scars. Thayers creates the only Witch Hazel products made of non-distilled extract from the Witch Hazel shrub, maintaining the highest levels of therapeutic tannins, the mild antioxidants that help your skin look and feel its best. These natural elixirs have been a fixture in medicine cabinets for generations. Once you use them, you'll know why.