H&M

Airy Lyocell-blend Shirt

$19.99

Conscious Long, relaxed-fit shirt in an airy, woven lyocell blend. Collar, concealed buttons at front, and double-layered yoke at back. Dropped shoulders, long sleeves, and wide cuffs with buttons. Gently rounded hem, slightly longer at back. Size The model is 174cm/5'9" and wears a size S Composition Lyocell 75%, Polyamide 25% More sustainable materials Tencel™ lyocell 75% Art. No. 0978872001 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large