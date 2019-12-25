Numyton

Airtight Food Storage Containers (set Of 6)

Upgraded Material & BPA-Free: For higher quality, we have upgraded the material of the jar. The food storage containers become more durable than others. With non-toxic and odorless material, airtight food storage containers are BPA-free and safe for food storage. Efficient Storage & Stackable Design for Kitchen: Pasta storage containers help organize your kitchen more efficiently. Stackable design makes use of space better than usual, which means efficient and convenient storage in various cabinets. Airtight Design & Useful Combination 6-in-1: Once the clip on the lid is pushed down, the silicone seal inside the lid will draw the air to make airtightness for keeping the food dry & fresh by preventing food from the moisture and bacteria. Great for spaghetti, flour, sugar, brown sugar, rice, grains, candy, cookie, pasta, baking containers. 2 Tall Container (1.9L ), 1 Medium Container (1.2L ), 2 Small Containers (0.8L), 1 Mini ( 0.5L). Transparent & Convenient : Airtight food storage containers are made of crystal-clear plastics for a premium look. You can identify the contents without opening them. The container can be easily opened by one hand due to airtight lid design. Easy to clean : To clean the container thoroughly, simply remove the silicone attached along the lid of container and wash with soap and rinse with water. Wrap the silicone around the lid again and seal back up to use again. If you encountered any quality problem, we provide a 30-day waranty for a new exchange.