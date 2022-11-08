Madewell

Airpuff Shirt-jacket

$188.00

At Madewell

Crafted in our lightweight (Re)sourced recycled nylon, this travel-friendly oversized shacket squishes up small to make packing a breeze. Supercozy with slouchy drop shoulders and hand-warming welt pockets, it's filled with PrimaLoft® insulation, a warm-as-down alternative made of 100 percent recycled content (aka we're keeping plastic bottles out of landfills with this one). Regular fit. Body length: 31". (Re)sourced 100% recycled nylon. Do Well: outer shell recycled from preconsumer waste that would otherwise go to landfill; filled with eco-friendly PrimaLoft® insulation, a warm-as-down alternative made of 100% recycled content. Machine wash. Import. NG623