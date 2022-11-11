Banana Republic

The lightweight hybrid outerwear that liberated travelers dream of. Crafted with light-as-a-cloud Aire yarn from wool produced according to the Responsible Wool Standard, this soft and stretchy essential is a wardrobe staple in transitioning seasons. RESPONSIBLE WOOL STANDARD CERTIFIED (CU#866376): This global standard protects the sheep that supply the wool for this sweater as well as the land they graze, working to make it better for the environment and the sheep. COCOON FIT: Relaxed fit with a gently rounded shape. No waist definition. BIRDSEYE STITCH: This intricate stitch technique adds soft structure and a luxe look. Open front (no closure). Front pockets. Straight hem. #746608