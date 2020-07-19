Levoit

Air Purifier Hepa Filter

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

TOTALLY FRESH BREATHING: Featured 3-Stage filtration system comprising Charcoal Foam Pre-filter, true HEPA filter, and Activated Carbon filter. Strong enough to remove 99.9% of cigar smoke/smell, dust, pet dander, pollen, lint, mold, microbes, VOCs, cooking odor, litter box smell, tackle particles down to 0.3 microns OPTIMUM COVERAGE AREA: Effective area up to 161 ft²/15 m², it can clean 50 cubit feet air per minute in normal mode, especially suitable for small room, office, bedroom, living room, etc. ENSURE UNDISTURBED SLEEP: Noise is merely 32dB at the lowest mode with cutting-edge fan blade design, so silent as soft breeze sneaks over your face. The sound is so small not to affect you during work, study, sleep, meeting at all BUDGET-FRIENDLY: Genuine Levoit replacement filter is quite affordable, easily obtainable under 14 dollars (Search for: lvh126 rf, levoit 126 filter or B07DVTR1H7). A brand new filter set can last 6-8 months COMPACT& MODERN: Perfect size fits for desk or table, can easily be moved to different rooms. Stylish looking is in harmony with majority of occasions THOUGHTFUL WINDSHILED: Specially designed front blue panel prevents a focused stream of strong air from being delivered to your face directly, in case of any discomfort MIGHTY ODOR ABSORBER: Charcoal Foam Carbon Pre-filter and Activated Carbon filter greatly strengthen the purifying by 2X absorption. Without added artificial fragrance, brings absolute clean air rather than weird smells Let Fresh Air Come to You: This personal HEPA Air Purifier returns to the root of the purifier—bring fresh air to people. With 3 fan speed for your option, it meets different air conditions. The 3-stage air filtration system (Activated Carbon Pre-Filter, Advanced HEPA Filter and High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter), removes 99.9% of dust, pollen, smoke, odor, mold spores, and pet dander and bring you the clean and fresh air when you working at home or sleeping. Contemporary Design The simple, stylish design looks great in any home environment, e